Modes of Operation

Device Operating Modes

You can use one of the following modes for acquiring measurements using an SMU or VPS device in InstrumentStudio: Chart, Waveform, and Sweep.

Operating Mode Sourcing Behavior Large Panel Plotting Behavior Pause Behavior Potential Uses Notes Chart Allows one or more channels to source current or voltage. Appends samples to the chart as they are measured. Channels continue to source at the last configured level when you pause measurements. Observe signals over an infinite duration. Waveform Allows one or more channels to source current or voltage. Plots samples to the graph all at once; the length of the graph is determined by capture time. Channels continue to source at the last configured level when you pause measurements. Observe signals over a shorter, finite duration, similar to an oscilloscope. Unless you press Single, InstrumentStudio automatically configures the device for a faster sample rate and runs the output continuously in a loop. Sweep Sweeps through configured current or voltage steps for a single channel (Single-Channel Sweep) or two channels (Two-Channel Sweep). Plots sample step results on the graph as they are measured. Both measurement and output channels are paused when you pause measurements. Allows you to plot the relationship between current and voltage in an I-V curve. When you are using Two-Channel Sweep, the sweep acts as a nested loop, where the inner channel executes all the steps for each step configured in the outer channel.

Note Waveform and Sweep modes are not available on PXI-4110, PXIe-4112, PXIe-4113, PXI-4130, or PXI-4132 devices.

Channel Operating Modes

In addition to device operating modes, you can also specify an operating mode for each channel. Some channel operating modes are only available on devices with certain capabilities.

If you change the operating mode of a channel, all panel measurements are paused. Any enabled outputs continue to generate signal at the last configured level. The new operating mode of the channel will not take effect until you run the panel.