Creating a Layout

Last Modified: September 3, 2019

Before you can take measurements and monitor devices in InstrumentStudio, you must create a layout. Create a layout from the Home screen, from the document toolbar, or from any instrument header menu.

Creating a Layout Automatically

When you create a layout automatically, InstrumentStudio detects devices you have installed and creates panels using those devices. Complete the following steps to create an automatic layout in InstrumentStudio:

You can edit an automatic layout at any time by choosing Add/Remove devices from the instrument header menu. Opening the Edit Layout window using Add/Remove devices automatically filters the device list based on the type of panel you selected Add/Remove devices from. Remove or change the filter using the drop-down menu in the upper left corner.

  1. Install the devices you would like to use and make sure they appear in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
  2. Open InstrumentStudio.
  3. Select Auto Create Layout from the Home screen.
InstrumentStudio creates a large or small panel for each compatible device installed in the system.

Creating a Layout Manually

You can use the Edit Layout window to create a manual layout. In a manual layout, you can customize which devices are displayed and group devices of the same type into a single panel.

Refer to Configuring Panels and Layout to learn more about layout rules and restrictions.

Complete the following steps to create or edit a manual layout:
  1. Access the Edit Layout window in one of three ways:
    • From the Home screen, select Manual Layout.
    • From any instrument header menu, select Add/Remove devices.
      • Opening the Edit Layout window using Add/Remove devices automatically filters the device list based on the type of panel you selected Add/Remove devices from. Remove or change the filter using the drop-down menu in the upper left corner.
      • Only oscilloscopes of the same model may be added to the same panel.
    • From the document toolbar, select the Edit layout icon ( ).
  2. Search for the device(s) you would like to include in the layout in the left panel of the Edit Layout window. You can filter by device type using the drop-down menu in the upper left corner.
  3. Add the device to a panel by selecting either Create large panel or Create small panel from the device's drop-down menu. The device is displayed in the panel you select.
    You can remove a device from a panel by clicking the × to the right of the device's name.

  4. (Optional) Once a panel is created, you can group devices of the same type together in a single panel by selecting the group name from a device's drop-down menu.
  5. Select OK to create the layout you specified.
You have created a manual layout.

