Before you can take measurements and monitor devices in InstrumentStudio, you must create a layout. Create a layout from the Home screen, from the document toolbar, or from any instrument header menu.

Creating a Layout Automatically When you create a layout automatically, InstrumentStudio detects devices you have installed and creates panels using those devices. Complete the following steps to create an automatic layout in InstrumentStudio: Note You can edit an automatic layout at any time by choosing Add/Remove devices from the instrument header menu. Opening the Edit Layout window using Add/Remove devices automatically filters the device list based on the type of panel you selected Add/Remove devices from. Remove or change the filter using the drop-down menu in the upper left corner. Install the devices you would like to use and make sure they appear in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). Open InstrumentStudio. Select Auto Create Layout from the Home screen. InstrumentStudio creates a large or small panel for each compatible device installed in the system. InstrumentStudio creates a large or small panel for each compatible device installed in the system.