Creating a Layout

Before you can take measurements and monitor devices in InstrumentStudio, you must create a layout. Create a layout from the Home screen, from the document toolbar, or from any instrument header menu.
When you create a layout automatically, InstrumentStudio detects devices you have installed and creates panels using those devices. Complete the following steps to create an automatic layout in InstrumentStudio:
You can edit an automatic layout at any time by choosing Add/Remove devices from the instrument header menu. Opening the Edit Layout window using Add/Remove devices automatically filters the device list based on the type of panel you selected Add/Remove devices from. Remove or change the filter using the drop-down menu in the upper left corner.
You can use the Edit Layout window to create a manual layout. In a manual layout, you can customize which devices are displayed and group devices of the same type into a single panel.
Refer to Configuring Panels and Layout to learn more about layout rules and restrictions.Complete the following steps to create or edit a manual layout: