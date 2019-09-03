Configuring Sequences

You can change the channel operating mode of an SMU/Power Supply channel to Voltage Sequence or Current Sequence mode to enable power sequencing. Power sequencing allows you to output the desired power-up sequence for a DUT with multiple power sources by configuring the order, timing, and level of each power supply channel.

Note Channels within the same panel operating in Voltage Sequence, Current Sequence, Pulse Voltage, or Pulse Current mode are automatically hardware-synchronized. Refer to Multi-Device Synchronization for more information on hardware and software synchronization within panels.

Sequence channel operating modes are supported only on power supplies that support advanced sequencing. For more information on advanced sequencing and supported devices, refer to NI-DCPower Advanced Sequencing documentation.