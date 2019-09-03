Configuring Sequences

You can change the channel operating mode of an SMU/Power Supply channel to Voltage Sequence or Current Sequence mode to enable power sequencing. Power sequencing allows you to output the desired power-up sequence for a DUT with multiple power sources by configuring the order, timing, and level of each power supply channel.
Note
- Channels within the same panel operating in Voltage Sequence, Current Sequence, Pulse Voltage, or Pulse Current mode are automatically hardware-synchronized. Refer to Multi-Device Synchronization for more information on hardware and software synchronization within panels.
- Sequence channel operating modes are supported only on power supplies that support advanced sequencing. For more information on advanced sequencing and supported devices, refer to NI-DCPower Advanced Sequencing documentation.
- Place an SMU or power supply in a panel. If you place the device in a large panel, the graph shows a preview of the output sequence the channel will generate.
- Set the operating mode of the panel to Waveform or Charting. Placing the panel in Waveform mode enables fast sampling and allows you to visualize the sequence in more detail.
- Set the channel operating mode to Voltage sequence or Current sequence. A step table appears within the channel.
- Edit the steps in the step table by entering the values manually, importing data from a file, or pasting data from the clipboard.
- (Optional) Tune the output of the sequence using SourceAdapt parameters, found in the Channel Settings window.
- Enable the channel output and run the panel to begin the sequence.