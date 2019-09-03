Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Configuring Sequences

    Last Modified: September 3, 2019

    You can change the channel operating mode of an SMU/Power Supply channel to Voltage Sequence or Current Sequence mode to enable power sequencing. Power sequencing allows you to output the desired power-up sequence for a DUT with multiple power sources by configuring the order, timing, and level of each power supply channel.

    • Channels within the same panel operating in Voltage Sequence, Current Sequence, Pulse Voltage, or Pulse Current mode are automatically hardware-synchronized. Refer to Multi-Device Synchronization for more information on hardware and software synchronization within panels.
    • Sequence channel operating modes are supported only on power supplies that support advanced sequencing. For more information on advanced sequencing and supported devices, refer to NI-DCPower Advanced Sequencing documentation.
    1. Place an SMU or power supply in a panel. If you place the device in a large panel, the graph shows a preview of the output sequence the channel will generate.
    2. Set the operating mode of the panel to Waveform or Charting. Placing the panel in Waveform mode enables fast sampling and allows you to visualize the sequence in more detail.
    3. Set the channel operating mode to Voltage sequence or Current sequence. A step table appears within the channel.
    4. Edit the steps in the step table by entering the values manually, importing data from a file, or pasting data from the clipboard.
    5. (Optional) Tune the output of the sequence using SourceAdapt parameters, found in the Channel Settings window.
    6. Enable the channel output and run the panel to begin the sequence.

