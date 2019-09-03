Capturing Data

Using InstrumentStudio, you can capture data from an entire layout or a single panel. You can also take a screenshot without capturing data.

Adjust data capture preferences by selecting File»Preferences and navigating to the Capture data tab. In this tab, you can set the destination directory and change the filename and format for both images and data. By default, images are captured in PNG and data is captured in the NI-TDMS format, but you can also capture data in CSV format.

Capturing Data from a Layout

Capture data from an entire layout by selecting the Capture data icon ( ) from the document toolbar, located just above the large panel. InstrumentStudio saves a timestamped screenshot and a data file to the destination directory. The screenshot contains the view of the entire layout at the time data was captured, and the data file contains detailed information about every device in the layout.

Capturing Data from a Panel

Capture data from a single panel by opening the instrument header menu ( ) and selecting Capture data. InstrumentStudio saves a timestamped screenshot and a data file to the destination directory. The screenshot contains the view of the panel at the time data was captured, and the data file contains detailed information about the device or devices in the panel.

Capturing a Separate Screenshot

If you want to capture a screenshot but not a data file, select the Capture screenshot icon ( ) from the document toolbar, located just above the large panel. InstrumentStudio attaches the screenshot to the clipboard.

Parsing Captured Data

Parse NI-TDMS data files using LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, DIAdem, VeriStand, or one of several third-party applications. For more information on using the NI-TDMS file format, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code tdmsfileformat.

Parse CSV files using a spreadsheet application for best results. CSV files sort channel, device, and measurement type into columns. Individual measurements and statistics—including mean, range, and standard deviation—are sorted into rows.