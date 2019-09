Auto Range Modes

Auto —Takes a reading before each measurement to select the smallest appropriate range.

Auto once—The first point measured determines the range for the reast of the measurements.

When specifying a range for a voltage or current measurement, you can selectorto measure a signal when you do not know which range to select. The digital multimeter (DMM) takes a series of measurements and adjusts the range until the measurement falls within the smallest range appropriate for that measurement.