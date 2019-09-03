Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Auto Range Modes

    Last Modified: September 3, 2019
    When specifying a range for a voltage or current measurement, you can select Auto or Auto once to measure a signal when you do not know which range to select. The digital multimeter (DMM) takes a series of measurements and adjusts the range until the measurement falls within the smallest range appropriate for that measurement.
    • Auto—Takes a reading before each measurement to select the smallest appropriate range.
    • Auto once—The first point measured determines the range for the reast of the measurements.
    For model-specific considerations when using Auto Range, refer to Configuring Auto Range in NI-DMM documentation.

