You can determine the current state of an acquisition by looking at the acquisition status icon, located in the Horizontal & Acq. header of an oscilloscope panel.
-
Triggered—The device met the trigger condition and performed an acquisition based on the specified trigger settings.
-
Auto—After a certain amount of time has passed without a trigger firing, the device automatically triggers an acquisition. The Auto status displays briefly when this occurs.
Note
The trigger mode must be set to Auto to enable automatic triggering.
-
Waiting—The device is waiting to take an acquisition until the trigger condition has been met.
-
Stopped—The instrument is not running.