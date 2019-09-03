Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Table Of Contents

Acquisition Status

Version:
Last Modified: September 3, 2019

You can determine the current state of an acquisition by looking at the acquisition status icon, located in the Horizontal & Acq. header of an oscilloscope panel.

  • Triggered—The device met the trigger condition and performed an acquisition based on the specified trigger settings.
  • Auto—After a certain amount of time has passed without a trigger firing, the device automatically triggers an acquisition. The Auto status displays briefly when this occurs.
    Note  

    The trigger mode must be set to Auto to enable automatic triggering.

  • Waiting—The device is waiting to take an acquisition until the trigger condition has been met.
  • Stopped—The instrument is not running.

