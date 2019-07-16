Logging Important Event Details

Log important event details about the InsightCM Server system using tracepoints. Use the details of important data events recorded in the log to help you or a technician troubleshoot.

Storage.MajorOps

Click Add and enter the name of the device you want to create an exception for in the text field that appears.

Exceptions for Device-Related Tracepoints

Exceptions are useful for storing tracepoint information from a select number of devices instead of all devices.

For example, if you only care about a specific device that is experiencing issues rather than every device in the system, you might disable the Device.SystemEvent.Level1 tracepoint. Additionally, you might create an exception for the one device you are interested in tracking so that the server generates messages for any events that device might have. Exceptions are case-sensitive, so when you add an exception, enter the exact device name.