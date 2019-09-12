Testing Sensors to Validate Hardware

Test sensor asset connections in the Test Panel page.
|Task
|Action
|Viewing feature values for every asset on a device.
|Browse to any device-related page, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.
|Click the Feature Chart tab and select an asset from the pull-down menu in the top-left of the tab.
|Configuring the feature trends tab
|Browse to any device-related page, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.
|Click the Feature Trend tab.
|Expand the Select Data Group pull-down menu and select a data group.
|Click Select Trends and use the resulting dialog box to manage what trends appear in the graph.
|(Optional) Click the Set Scale button, remove the checkmark from Auto-scale, and enter the minimum and maximum axis values.
|Displaying the trend of feature values
|Browse to any device-related page, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.
|Click the Feature Trend tab and select a data group to view feature values for in the pull-down menu in the top-left of the tab.
|Viewing live domain data
|Browse to any device-related page for an EMSA device, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.
|Click the Time Domain tab and configure the options in the left side of the tab.
|Recording live domain data
|Browse to any device-related page for an EMSA device, such as the Devices page or a Device Dashboard page, and then select Test Panel from the View menu.
|Click the Audio tab and configure the options in the left side of the tab.