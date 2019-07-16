Troubleshooting Devices That Do Not Come Online

Status on Device Dashboard Possible Cause Troubleshooting Steps

Disabled The device was manually disabled via the Action menu item on the Device Configuration page. On the Device Configuration page, select the device and then select Action menu»Enable Device.

Offline The device is in the process of rebooting. Wait several minutes to see if the status changes.

The device does not have connection information. Select the device and then select Action menu»Connection»Test Connection. If the device responds to the ping with a message other than "All tests passed", complete the following steps. Wait a few minutes before repeating the test. If the same message recurs, continue to the next step. Verify the IP address is correct. With the offline device selected, select Connection»Reset Connection from the Action menu. If the device fails to reset, physically reboot the device using the Reset button on the controller.

The device is not powered on or not connected to network. Verify the physical connections to power and the network.

Watch the USER1 LED on the device. This LED blinks in one-second increments to indicate normal operation.

Physically reboot the device using the Reset button on the controller.

Unconfigured The device IP address is not configured and has never tried to connect to the InsightCM Server. Double-click the device to modify its configuration. Select the Hardware tab and then select Edit Hardware. Update the IP Address for the device and click OK.

Unauthorized The device does not have credentials that match what the InsightCM Server expects. Select the device and then select Action menu»Connection»Test Connection. If the device responds to the ping with a message other than "All tests passed", complete the following steps. Wait several minutes before repeating the test. If the same message recurs, continue to the next step. Verify that the device IP address in the web application matches the device's current IP address. With the offline device selected, select Connection»Reset Connection from the Action menu. If the device fails to reset, physically reboot the device using the Reset button on the controller.

UpdatingFirmware The device is in the process of downloading firmware and rebooting. Wait several minutes after the last action you performed in the web application before refreshing it to see if the status changes. Change the device type if the incorrect value is in the Device Type column by selecting Action menu»Change Device Type.