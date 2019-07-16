Package Management Page

Upload, download, and edit software packages, which this page refers to as system images or firmware. The InsightCM Server installs some default software packages. If you create or receive updated or patched packages, use this page to upload it so you can apply the packages to devices.
Update the application that runs on one or more devices.
Browse to the Device Configuration page» Software tab.
Select one or more devices and click the Update Application button.
Tip
This operation requires devices to reboot and might take several minutes to complete.
Upload a software package to the server.
Click the Upload button.
Navigate to the package you want to upload to the server.
Click Open to begin the upload.
Download a package to your computer.
Select the package you want to download.
Click the Download button.
Add or exclude files or directories from the package.
Double-click the package you want to modify.
Modify the files and directories on the blacklist by using the New and Remove buttons in the Blacklist Files and Directories section of the Edit System Images dialog box.
Note
The blacklist is the list of files and directories that you want to exclude when InsightCM Server applies this package to a device.