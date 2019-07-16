Opening Required Ports to Communication

Open required network communication ports to access the user interface of the web application and to begin data collection.Have InsightCM installed on your machine. After you have installed the web application, you will need to open required ports to access the user interface. Without unlocking the necessary ports, you will be unable to configure your assets and devices or to begin data collection.
Refer to the version-specific release documentation for more recommendations regarding the installation and use of the InsightCM web application.
|Port
|Type
|Description
|Details
|82 *
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|HTTP Web Application
|Not required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL.
|482*
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|HTTPS Web Application
|Only required if enabling connection to the web application via SSL.
|5353
|UDP (inbound)
|InsightCM Device Communication
|Used to find devices on the server's subnet. Only affects the functionality of the "Browse" button when adding devices.
|5672
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|InsightCM Internal Service Communication
|Only necessary if using the SDK to communicate with the server form another device.
|6343**
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|InsightCM Device Communication
|None.
|8002
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|InsightCM Device Communication
|None.
|49580 **
|TCP (inbound and outbound)
|InsightCM OPC Historian Communication
|Needs to be opened in the firewall in order for the OPC server to communicate out.
|3580
|TCP (outbound)
|Application Image Deployment
|None.
|80
|TCP (outbound)
|Application Image Deployment
|None.
|*Configurable through IIS
**Configurable through InsightCM