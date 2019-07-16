Notifications Page

Review daily error, alarm, and update notifications for the system.
-
View the notification summary for a date within a seven day range.
-
Click the History button to display the Select Report Date dialog box.
-
Choose which report you want InsightCM to display.
-
Change the parameters of a notification.
-
Expand the navigation menu in the top of the page.
-
Select Notifications.
-
Select a notification.
-
Click Edit to change parameters such as the time range or number of transitions covered by the notification.
Note
Editing is not available for all notifications, and the parameters available for editing vary between notifications.
-
Export a notification report spreadsheet to your computer.
-
Click the History button to choose the date for which you want to save a report.
-
Click OK.
-
Click Export.