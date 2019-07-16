Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Notifications Page

Last Modified: July 9, 2019

Review daily error, alarm, and update notifications for the system.

  1. View the notification summary for a date within a seven day range.
    1. Click the History button to display the Select Report Date dialog box.
    2. Choose which report you want InsightCM to display.
  2. Change the parameters of a notification.
    1. Expand the navigation menu in the top of the page.
    2. Select Notifications.
    3. Select a notification.
    4. Click Edit to change parameters such as the time range or number of transitions covered by the notification.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Editing is not available for all notifications, and the parameters available for editing vary between notifications.

  3. Export a notification report spreadsheet to your computer.
    1. Click the History button to choose the date for which you want to save a report.
    2. Click OK.
    3. Click Export.

