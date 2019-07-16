Integrating InsightCM with Windows Active Directory

The following steps provide a workflow for integrating the web application with Windows Active Directory to require users to log in with Windows account credentials.
Complete the following steps to enable LDAP on your browser.
Do not set DisableBuiltinAccounts to true until after you have assigned your Active Directory role to an InsightCM role. Otherwise, you will be unable to log in to InsightCM because your account will lack the appropriate permissions. Refer to Creating Roles and Assigning Permissions for more information.