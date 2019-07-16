Defining Names for Unpublished Tags

The dialog boxes you use to add new alarm rules and PI point mappings list only tags whose value has been published. For example, consider a device that has not yet connected to InsightCM. If you want to add an alarm rule whose source is RMS values from a channel on the device, you must manually enter the tag name to which the RMS values will be published.

When you manually enter a tag name, only the following characters are supported:

A-Z

a-z

Digits

Period (.)

Underscore (_)

Dash (-)

White space, but not as the first or last character of a field

Verifying That Tag Names Are Correct

If you manually enter a new tag name but the tag is never published, alarm rules or PI point mappings associated with the tag do not work. Therefore, when you expect that such a tag is published for the first time, consider verifying that its name matches any names you manually enter in this dialog box.