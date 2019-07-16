Creating Roles and Assigning Permissions

Assign roles with differing levels of permission for editing or accessing your InsightCM system.

Follow the steps below regardless of whether you use Windows Active Directory to authenticate users. Creating roles with specific permissions assigned to each role facilitates the process of adding the appropriate level of permissions to new users.

Note If you want to use Active Directory, refer to the Integrating InsightCM with Windows Active Directory topic.

Complete the following steps to assign permissions to a role.

Navigation menu and select Options. Expand themenu and select In the Options dialog box that displays, navigate to the Roles and Permissions section underneath the Security category. Create a new role by clicking the Add button next to the Role field and entering a name for the new role. Note To edit an existing role, select it from the list of roles. Click Add next to the Permissions field and the web application displays a dialog box that lists all available permissions. Note For a description of each permission, refer to the List of NI InsightCM Web Application Permissions.

Unless you disable built-in roles, users can log into the web application by entering the name of a role and no password. Select all of the permissions that you want to apply to the InsightCM role you are creating or editing, and click OK.. If you are using Windows Active Directory, click Add in the Active Directory Roles field. Enter each Windows account that you want to add to the InsightCM role, or use the Browse LDAP by user for groups button to find which Windows accounts are recognized by the web application. Click OK to exit the Active Directory Role dialog box, verify that the correct Windows account(s) in the Active Directory Roles field, and click OK.

When any Active Directory user who is added to that InsightCM role logs into the web application, they receive all the permissions assigned to the InsightCM role. If a user's Active Directory Role is assigned to multiple InsightCM roles, the user receives the permissions of all associated roles.