Creating Address Groups

This section maintains lists of email addresses to which you can send alarm notifications.

Note Assign both an address group and an email template to an alarm rule to give a specific group key information about a particular issue regarding an asset. If you have not yet created an email template, refer to the Email Templates topic to learn how to do so.

In the web application, click the Navigation menu button and scroll down to the Notifications section. Select Address Groups and click the Add button. Give the new address group a descriptive name in the Name text box. Enter valid user email addresses - separating each email address with commas, new lines, spaces, or semicolons. Note Configure the level of visibility that individual users have regarding other recipients of the same email notification by using the various recipient text boxes. Click OK to add the new address group to the Selected Group pull-down list. Note Add email addresses an address group from the Selected Group pull-down list as needed by clicking Add next to any one of the three recipient types. Click the Navigation menu button again, hover over Alarms, and select the rule type to which you will assign your new address group. Once you see the rule in question, double-click the rule. Double-click the level within the rule that you want to receive email notifications for and toggle the Send Email setting. Select the Address Group and Email Template from the respective pull-downs and click OK. Note If you have not yet created an Email Template, refer to the Email Template topic for instructions on how to create one. Click OK and the rule should be saved with your new configurations.

If there are several users that need to receive certain email notifications, you may want to create an address group. Address groups are a convenient way to keep a diverse portfolio of users informed regarding specific states that the equipment you are monitoring may enter. Complete the following steps to create a new address group and assign the group to an alarm rule.