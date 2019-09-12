What Happens When Triggers Occur During Data Collection?

When triggers occur at the same time a device is acquiring data, the device buffers the first data set collection trigger and begins another data set collection when the initial one ends. If two or more triggers occur during the data set collection, the device ignores the second and subsequent triggers. Consider the data set collection settings in the following example.
|Setting
|Value
|File Length
|10 Seconds
|Delta EU Trigger Level
|3 Engineering Units
|Alarm Rule
|Above 75 Degrees
|
|
The following table describes how this behavior affects the contents of the data events the device creates and the way the data displays in on the Data Viewer page. Observe how the contents of the data events do not always match the value of the collection condition field that displays below the equipment name in the metadata pane when you select data on the Data Viewer page.
|Data Event
|Trigger
|Contents
|Collection Condition Displayed on the Data Viewer Page
|1
|Force trigger
|Data from time 0-10 seconds, including the following events:
-
Force trigger
-
Delta EU change
-
Alarm set
-
Alarm clear
|User Event
|2
|Delta EU change
|Data from time 10-20 seconds
|Delta EU Trigger