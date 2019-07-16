Preserving Data for Future Viewing

Set data-aging rule exceptions to retain data anomalies you want to view in the future.
If administrators set data-aging rules, InsightCM automatically deletes historical data when specified conditions are true. Aging is useful for conserving space on the server. However, you might want to ensure data from a specific acquisition remains available for viewing regardless of aging rules. For example, if you observe an anomaly and you want to ensure you and others can view the data in the future, mark the data to be retained by the server.
Complete the following steps to request that the server retain the data associated with a specific acquisition:
-
Click the Data Viewer
button to navigate to the Data Viewer page.
-
Expand the equipment and sensor for which you want to set a data-aging rule exception and select a feature.
-
Move the cursor to the point of interest in the Trend viewer or click in any sensor viewer to make it active.
-
Complete the following step according to the current workspace mode:
When you choose to retain data, NI InsightCM Server retains all the data associated with the sensor acquisition, not just the trend value or curve that was active when you clicked the Retain Data Event button. In other words, retaining data means you have access to feature values, the time waveform, and other measurements, such as the FFT curve.
-
(Periodic Data mode): Click the Action menu
on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Retain Data Event. The Data Viewer page identifies the sensor and acquisition to be retained and also prompts you to enter an optional comment that NI InsightCM Server will store with the data.
-
(Stream Data mode): Click the Action menu
on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Retain Stream. The feature and sensor data remains accessible whenever the Trend viewer time-axis contains the time at which the acquisition occurred.
-
To export a TDMS file for a data event, expand the Action menu and select Data Events. Select an asset in the asset tree in the left of the Data Events dialog box. In the list to the left of the asset tree, select a data event with data sets and click Export.