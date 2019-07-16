Data Maintenance and Collaboration

Learn ways to maintain data files and use permissions to effectively collaborate on data files.

Since the web client is accesible to multiple users and updates on a live basis, the viewable data might vary from session to session. To protect a data file, you can:

Mark the file to be retained so that others cannot delete the file.

Add comments to a file that other users can read. This is useful if you observe an anomaly or value of interest, and you want to explain or call attention to it. Note If you add a comment in Stream Data mode, the comment applies to the entire stream. If you add a comment to a data set that is part of a stream in Periodic Data mode, the comment also applies to the entire stream.

Any user who is connected to the InsightCM Server can load the same trends, sensor data, and streams. These users can also add comments to data files. However, you may use differing levels of permissions for each user or user type so that a select few can: