Data Maintenance and Collaboration

Last Modified: June 5, 2019

Learn ways to maintain data files and use permissions to effectively collaborate on data files.

Since the web client is accesible to multiple users and updates on a live basis, the viewable data might vary from session to session. To protect a data file, you can:

  • Mark the file to be retained so that others cannot delete the file.
  • Add comments to a file that other users can read. This is useful if you observe an anomaly or value of interest, and you want to explain or call attention to it.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    If you add a comment in Stream Data mode, the comment applies to the entire stream. If you add a comment to a data set that is part of a stream in Periodic Data mode, the comment also applies to the entire stream.

Any user who is connected to the InsightCM Server can load the same trends, sensor data, and streams. These users can also add comments to data files. However, you may use differing levels of permissions for each user or user type so that a select few can:

  • Access stored data and delete them.
  • Modify data-aging processes that run as part of the InsightCM Server - automatically deleting data files after a certain period of time.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    To view the data-aging strategy implemented for the InsightCM Server, select Navigation Menu»Options and choose either Periodic Aging Strategy or Streaming Aging Strategy under the Server Settings section. The InsightCM Server allows for separate aging strategies for streams and for periodic data files.

