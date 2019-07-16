Loading Historical Streams

Load streams that are stored in the server and view them on the Data Viewer page.
In Stream Data mode, you can load streams of data that occurred in the past and are stored in InsightCM. Complete the following steps to load a previously acquired stream.
If necessary, the Data Viewer page automatically switches to Stream Data mode so you can access viewers and other features that are useful for analyzing stream data. When a stream begins, the viewers automatically begin updating with data. If a stream is not in progress, the viewers remain empty. The Subscribe to Stream button is disabled until you select a piece of equipment with a stream-enabled operating state in the asset tree.