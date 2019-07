Expand the equipment asset for which you want to force trigger an acquisition, expand one of the sensors, and select one of the features to activate the Trend viewer chart.

In the Trend viewer chart, click the Action menu and select Force Trigger to perform an acquisition for that data group.

Wait several seconds for the acquisition to be complete and then confirm that data has been acquired by clicking the Refresh button and reviewing the Trend viewer chart.

Repeat the force acquisition several times to acquire multiple data sets.

Note Before the data is available, devices must finish performing the acquisition and the InsightCM server must receive and store the data. The duration of a force-triggered acquisition is based on the file length of the Default Operating States for the equipment.

For a complete list of ways you can configure a device to perform acquisitions, refer to Methods for Initiating Device Acquisitions.

To perform an acquisition of all the device's channels, refer to Performing an Initial Acquisition for Continuous Devices.