Delete data you no longer need but that the server retained to conserve space and memory.
Complete the following steps to delete the data according to normal aging rules.
Note
Retaining and deleting data directly affects the data that InsightCM stores. Any user who connects to the server can mark data for retention, but you need special permissions to delete data.
-
Click the Data Viewer
button to navigate to the Data Viewer page.
-
Move the cursor to the point of interest in the Trend viewer or click in a sensor data viewer that contains the data you want to delete.
-
Complete the following step according to the current workspace mode:
-
(Periodic Data mode): Click the Action menu
on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Delete Data Events.
-
(Stream Data mode): Click the Action menu
on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Delete Stream. If you delete a data event that is part of a stream, you will delete the entire stream.