Compensating for Slow-Roll Data

Enable compensation for slow-roll data when viewing your data.

Vector Compensation - When you configure sensors, InsightCM provides 1x Magnitude Reference and 1x Phase Reference properties that specify the magnitude and phase values when the shaft is at slow-roll speed. The Data Viewer page uses these properties to compensate for slow-roll in Bode and Polar viewers. If the configured reference values are incorrect, or you want to temporarily override them with different values, you can compute and apply new slow-roll references within the Data Viewer page.

Complete the following steps to change the configured magnitude and phase references.

Data Viewer button. Click thebutton. Layout button on one of the viewers, navigate to Chart type»Vibration, and select Bode or Polar. Click thebutton on one of the viewers, navigate to, and selector Click the Slow-Roll Override button on the Bode or Polar viewer toolbar to open the Set Slow-Roll Override dialog. Complete one of the following steps. Modify the values in the Magnitude and Phase columns. Click Cursor Values to set the override values to the magnitude and phase feature values. In the Bode and Polar viewers, you must place the cursor at a point on the chart in order to enable Cursor Values.

Waveform Compensation - To distinguish between data that indicates a physical imperfection in equipment, such as a scratch on a shaft, and pure vibration data, the web application applies waveform compensation for slow-roll data. When the Order Waveform or Order Spectrum viewer displays a data set, the web application subtracts slow-roll data from that data set.

Complete the following steps to enable slow-roll compensation.