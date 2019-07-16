Compensating for DC Gap Offset

Change the configured gap reference for the Orbit or Shaft Centerline viewers.

Data Viewer button to navigate to the Data Viewer page.

Select the Layout button for one of the bottom row charts and navigate to Chart Type»Vibration»Orbit or Shaft Centerline. This will change the chart type and the corresponding toolbar buttons.

Expand a Displacement sensor and select a feature that has calculated data to activate the chart's toolbar options.

Click the Gap Override button on the chart toolbar.