Changing the Time Range of Trends

In Periodic Data mode, the Trend viewer has a time-range property that controls the length of trends you load. Even if more data is available on the NI InsightCM Server, the Trend viewer displays only data from the configured time range.
In Stream Data mode, the time range is restricted to the duration of the stream you load. If you change the time range of the Trend viewer, the following viewers update to match the new Trend viewer time range:
-
Bode
-
Polar
-
Shaft centerline
-
Waterfall
Complete the following steps to change the time range for which you want to view data.
-
Click the Data Viewer
button.
-
Click the Set time range button on the Trend viewer toolbar
.
-
Select or set a date and time range.