Adding Harmonic and Sideband Cursors to Viewers

Ensure you are on the Data Viewer page by clicking the
Data Viewer
button.
You can enable harmonic or sideband cursor indicators in spectrum viewers. Harmonic and sideband cursors are particularly useful in analyzing and diagnosing spectrums.
To add harmonic or sideband cursors to a viewer, click the Cursor button on the viewer toolbar and select Harmonic or Sideband, then click the point on the chart where you want to place the cursor.
You can reposition the cursors by double-clicking another point on the chart, or by single-clicking the sideband or harmonic you want to select.
Available Cursor Types
The pull-down menu for the Cursor button
on the viewer toolbar contains the following options.
-
Normal—Displays only the fundamental cursor in the viewer.
-
Harmonic—Displays cursors to the right of the fundamental cursor at fixed intervals that are integer multiples of the x-axis value of the fundamental cursor. For example, when the fundamental cursor is at 100 Hz, the first harmonic cursor will be at 200 Hz, the second at 300 Hz, the third at 400 Hz, and so on.
-
Sideband—Displays cursors at fixed intervals on the left and on the right side of the fundamental cursor.
-
Change the number of harmonic and sideband cursors.
-
To change the number of cursor lines that display when you enable the harmonic or sideband cursor, click the Settings button on one of the viewer toolbars and select Viewer Settings.
-
Specify the numbers you want in the resulting dialog box.
-
Click OK.