InsightCM 3.5 New Features

Refer to the list below to learn what's new in InsightCM 3.5.

MON-10411 Support

NI wireless vibration sensors allow for data acquisitions to be sent wirelessly and directly to your MON-10496. For more information on setting up wireless sensors in InsightCM, refer to Adding Wireless Gateways and Endpoints.

OSIsoft Pi Point Speed Reference Support

Configure an OSIsoft PI Point as a speed reference.

New MCSA Viewers

InsightCM now supports two new MCSA viewers - the MCSA Envelope Spectrum viewer and the Phasor Diagram viewer.

Kurtosis Feature

Calculate kurtosis as a feature you can configure for an asset on the Asset Configuration page.