InsightCM 3.5 New Features

Refer to the list below to learn what's new in InsightCM 3.5.
NI wireless vibration sensors allow for data acquisitions to be sent wirelessly and directly to your MON-10496. For more information on setting up wireless sensors in InsightCM, refer to Adding Wireless Gateways and Endpoints.
Configure an OSIsoft PI Point as a speed reference.
InsightCM now supports two new MCSA viewers - the MCSA Envelope Spectrum viewer and the Phasor Diagram viewer.
Calculate kurtosis as a feature you can configure for an asset on the Asset Configuration page.