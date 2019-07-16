Wireless Gateways and Devices

Wireless gateways, wireless monitoring devices, and wireless vibration sensors eliminate the need for extensive wiring by using wireless technology to transmit equipment data to the InsightCM server for analysis while maintaining high levels of data acquisition.

Wireless Monitoring Gateways

Note Environmental factors - such as physical obstruction and severe weather - can affect the performance of the wireless gateway and wireless monitoring device. Configurable factors - such as frequency and size of data collections - can also affect the performance of the wireless monitoring gateway, the wireless device, and the wireless sensor. A MON-10496 is a wireless gateway device that sends data to the server and receives data from endpoints. Endpoints are wireless devices and wireless sensors that communicate data to the MON-10496.

The endpoint is configured from the MON-10496's Device Configuration page and is added with an association to an equipment asset.

Wireless Vibration Measurement Devices

Accelerometer

Displacement

Tachometer

Velocity

Static voltage A MON-10467 is a wireless vibration measurement device that sends data wirelessly to the MON-10496 and can be configured with the following sensors:

Wireless Vibration Sensors