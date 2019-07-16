Wireless Gateways and Devices

Wireless gateways, wireless monitoring devices, and wireless vibration sensors eliminate the need for extensive wiring by using wireless technology to transmit equipment data to the InsightCM server for analysis while maintaining high levels of data acquisition.
Environmental factors - such as physical obstruction and severe weather - can affect the performance of the wireless gateway and wireless monitoring device. Configurable factors - such as frequency and size of data collections - can also affect the performance of the wireless monitoring gateway, the wireless device, and the wireless sensor.
The endpoint is configured from the MON-10496's Device Configuration page and is added with an association to an equipment asset.