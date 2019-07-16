Verifying Device Connectivity

After you send the connection information to the device, it automatically connects to the server.
Complete the following steps to verify that the device connects successfully.
-
In the web application, click the Configuration pull-down
and select Devices.
-
On the Devices tab, verify that the Connection Status column for the device says Online, which means the device finished updated and connected successfully to the server.
Tip
The device might require several minutes to download configuration files and reboot before it connects to the server and comes online. During this time, the device status might change multiple times. Click the Refresh button to see the latest status.