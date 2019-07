Verify that your assets have been configured correctly by validating your assets.

Configuration button and ensure that you are on the Asset Configuration page. Click thebutton and ensure that you are on the Asset Configuration page.

Select the asset(s) you want to validate.

Click Validate. InsightCM displays validation errors if there are any. Click OK to close the dialog box.

For assets with validation errors, select the asset and click the asset editor tab with a red dot on it.

Locate the text field outlined in red and hover your cursor over the text field for more information.