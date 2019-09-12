Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Thermal Imaging Device Types

September 12, 2019

The Thermal Imaging IR-3120 device type is available after you install the Thermal Imaging Toolkit and is the only thermal imaging device supported in InsightCM. This device collects temperature data from thermal cameras and only supports FLIR A35 and A65 cameras. By using thermal cameras, you are able to monitor thermal data in a large area without the need for extensive wiring of thermocouples. This device is compatible with Delta and ROI sensor types.

Note  

The FLIR A35 and A65 cameras map to the IR-3120 device directly by ethernet, not by channels on a module.

The IR-3120 device supports up to two thermal cameras.

