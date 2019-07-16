Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Acquiring Data

Last Modified: July 14, 2019

When the device is online with all relevant channels mapped to sensors, test your device's ability to acquire data. Automatic acquisitions occur periodically, but you can force an acquisition at any time using Force Trigger.

Complete the following steps to test the channels in your device can acquire data.

  1. Click the Configuration pull-down and select Devices.
  2. On the Devices tab, select the device you added.
  3. In the Action menu , select Force Trigger to perform an acquisition from all channels.
  4. Optional: Click the Layout button on the viewer toolbar, hover over Chart Type, and select Thermal Image to change the viewer to one that can view thermal imaging data.
  5. Wait several seconds for the acquisition to be complete before clicking the Data Viewer button to view the Data Viewer page. Click on a feature level asset for the equipment and confirm that data has been acquired.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Before data is available, devices must finish performing the acquisition and the InsightCM server must receive and store the data. The duration of a force-triggered acquisition is based on the file length of the equipment's Default operating state.

    For a complete list of ways you can configure a device to perform acquisitions, refer to Methods for Initiating Device Acquisitions.

  6. Repeat the force acquisition several times to acquire multiple data sets.

