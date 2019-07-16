Acquiring Data

When the device is online with all relevant channels mapped to sensors, test your device's ability to acquire data. Automatic acquisitions occur periodically, but you can force an acquisition at any time using Force Trigger.
Complete the following steps to test the channels in your device can acquire data.
Before data is available, devices must finish performing the acquisition and the InsightCM server must receive and store the data. The duration of a force-triggered acquisition is based on the file length of the equipment's Default operating state.
For a complete list of ways you can configure a device to perform acquisitions, refer to Methods for Initiating Device Acquisitions.