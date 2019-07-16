Acquiring Data for Wireless Devices

When the wireless gateway is online with all endpoints mapped to sensor assets, you can test your wireless device's ability to acquire data. Automatic acquisitions occur periodically, but you can force an acquisition at any time by using Force Trigger.

Note Acquiring data from all of a device's endpoints can create network congestion. Complete the following steps to acquire data from one of your endpoints.

Data Viewer button. Click thebutton. Expand one of the wirelessly monitored equipment assets, select a sensor asset, and then select one of the features. By selecting a feature, you activate the Trend viewer chart. Action menu and select Force Trigger to acquire data from the endpoint mapped to this equipment asset. In the Trend viewer chart, click theand selectto acquire data from the endpoint mapped to this equipment asset. Wait several seconds for the acquisition to complete and click the Refresh button to confirm that your device received new data points. Note If you force an acquisition for all endpoints, it could take several minutes for the wireless gateway to complete the acquisition. Repeat the force acquisition several times to acquire multiple data sets. Select a feature level asset for a different equipment asset to confirm in the Trend viewer chart that no new data has been acquired for it. Note Before the data is available, devices must finish performing the acquisition and the InsightCM server must receive and store the data. You can change the duration of force-triggered acquisitions on the Operating States tab for the equipment being monitored on the Asset Configuration page.

For a complete list of ways you can configure a device to perform acquisitions, refer to Methods for Initiating Device Acquisitions.