Adding Notes and Instructions About an Asset

Last Modified: July 14, 2019

Add notes and instructions about an asset if multiple people are monitoring it.

  1. Click the Configuration button and ensure that you are on the Asset Configuration page.
  2. Select an asset from your asset tree and click the Description tab in the asset configuration panel.
  3. Click the Add button in the Comments toolbar to add a note or specific instruction about the selected asset.
    You cannot edit comments once you add them.

  4. Click the Add button in the Attachments toolbar to add an attachment relevant to the selected asset.
  5. You can add standard notes and attachments to all existing and future assets of a specific type by modifying the Comments and Attachments section in the Description configuration tab on the Asset Definitions page.
    Attachments cannot exceed 10 megabytes.

