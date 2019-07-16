Adding Notes and Instructions About an Asset

Add notes and instructions about an asset if multiple people are monitoring it.
-
Click the Configuration button
and ensure that you are on the Asset Configuration page.
-
Select an asset from your asset tree and click the Description tab in the asset configuration panel.
-
Click the Add button in the Comments toolbar to add a note or specific instruction about the selected asset.
Note
You cannot edit comments once you add them.
-
Click the Add button in the Attachments toolbar to add an attachment relevant to the selected asset.
-
You can add standard notes and attachments to all existing and future assets of a specific type by modifying the Comments and Attachments section in the Description configuration tab on the Asset Definitions page.
Note
Attachments cannot exceed 10 megabytes.