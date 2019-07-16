Mapping Device Channels and Data Groups

Map each sensor to a specific channel on a device and group all sensors for one equipment asset into a data group for which you can configure data collection behaviors.

Ensure that you have added at least one equipment asset with sensor assets on the Asset Configuration page.

Data groups enable you to organize data from device channels monitoring the same equipment into one data event, and since each equipment asset associates with its own set of operating states, you should create one data group per equipment asset.