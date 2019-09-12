List of Asset Properties

1x Magnitude Reference None The 1x magnitude value when the shaft is at slow-roll speed. On the Data Viewer page, Bode and Polar viewers subtract this slow-roll value from channel data so that the plots start at 0.

1x Phase Reference None The 1x phase value when the shaft is at slow-roll speed. On the Data Viewer page, Bode and Polar viewers subtract this slow-roll value from channel data so that the plots start at 0.

B

Bandwidth (Hz) EMSA The amount of data to acquire around a center frequency. N/A

Bearing Clearance Unit None The units in which the Horizontal Bearing Clearance and Vertical Bearing Clearance properties express the maximum possible orbit of the shaft centerpoint inside the bearing. N/A

Bearing Start Position None The location of the shaft within its bearing housing when at rest, whether at the top, middle, or bottom of the housing. N/A

C

Calibration Factor MCSA The gain factor applied to the voltage or current sensor data. N/A

Coupling None AC or DC. N/A

Current Phase A MCSA The current transformer asset node corresponding to phase A of the motor current channels. When only two of the three current phase channels are configured in the Group Properties section of the Properties tab, InsightCM calculates the data of the third current phase channel.

Current Phase B MCSA The current transformer asset node corresponding to phase B of the motor current channels. When only two of the three current phase channels are configured in the Group Properties section of the Properties tab, NI InsightCM calculates the data of the third current phase channel.

Current Phase C MCSA The current transformer asset node corresponding to phase C of the motor current channels. When only two of the three current phase channels are configured in the Group Properties section of the Properties tab, NI InsightCM calculates the data of the third current phase channel.

Custom Coefficients A None The A constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. Enter a value for this property when you specify Custom for the RTD Type property.

Custom Coefficients B None The B constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. Enter a value for this property when you specify Custom for the RTD Type property.

Custom Coefficients C None The C constant of the Callendar-Van Dusen equation. Enter a value for this property when you specify Custom for the RTD Type property.

D

Detection Mode EMSA Determines how amplitude is detected: Average

Peak

Quasi-Peak N/A

Detection Time (seconds) EMSA The time, in seconds, that a sensor takes to acquire amplitude at a point. N/A

Digital Threshold None Specifies what voltage values indicate that the channel is on or off. For example, if you set the digital threshold to 2, values greater than or equal to 2 indicate that the channel is on while values below 2 indicate that the channel is off. The range of valid threshold values is 0-60. This property is only available on the 9219 module.

Double Integration Cutoff None The frequency, in Hz, at which to set the highpass filter when performing double integration on asset data. N/A

E

Efficiency @ 75% Load (%) MCSA The motor efficiency as a percentage when the load is three quarters of the full load. N/A

Efficiency @ 50% Load (%) MCSA The motor efficiency as a percentage when the load is half of the full load. N/A

Efficiency @ 25% Load (%) MCSA The motor efficiency as a percentage when the load is a quarter of the full load. N/A

Estimate Stator Resistance MCSA Whether the motor stator resistance value is manually specified by the user or estimated by the InsightCM Server. InsightCM Server estimates the motor stator resistance based on the motor nameplate parameters. If the motor nameplate information is not appropriately specified, the accuracy of the estimation may be affected, which then affects the accuracy of the motor Torque Ripple and Torque Waveform calculation. The following motor nameplate parameters will affect the stator resistance estimation: Synchronous Speed (RPM), Full Load Speed (RPM), Load, Full Load Efficiency (%), and Full Load Amps (amp).

F

Full Load Amps (amp) MCSA Specify the motor full load current in amperes according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Full Load Efficiency (%) MCSA The motor full load efficiency as a percentage according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Full Load Speed (RPM) MCSA The motor full load speed in rotations per minute according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Full Scale Voltage EMSA The largest voltage range you expect the HFCT to detect. N/A

G

Gap Voltage Reference None The DC value, in volts, of the displacement probe when the shaft is at rest. The Data Viewer page subtracts this value from the DC voltages measured during normal operation and combines the results to generate accurate plots in the Shaft Centerline viewer.

H

Horizontal Bearing Clearance None The horizontal diameter of the maximum bearing clearance, expressed in the units the Bearing Clearance Unit property specifies. The Data Viewer page uses this value to display the maximum bearing clearance line in orbit and Shaft Centerline viewers.

I

Input Range None The input range of the module to which the channel belongs in the same pre-scaled units in which the module acquires data. You can find this value in the module Operating Instructions and Specifications document.

IEPE None Specifies to power IEPE sensors via the physical connection to the channel. When true , the device also reports open and short conditions for the channel. Set this property to true for IEPE sensors. N/A

L

Load MCSA The motor full load in the unit configured by the Load Unit property according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Load Unit MCSA The unit of the motor load from horsepower or kilowatts. N/A

Low Frequency Cutoff None The value at or below which NI InsightCM attenuates frequencies. Attenuation occurs immediately after acquisition and prior to any feature calculations. If you specify a low frequency cutoff value of zero, NI InsightCM does not attenuate any signal frequencies. N/A

M

Manufacturer MCSA The motor manufacturer according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Model MCSA The motor model according to the motor nameplate. N/A

N

Nominal Frequency MCSA The nominal frequency of the line power to the motor. N/A

Nominal Line Voltage (volt) MCSA The nominal line voltage, in volts, of the voltage bus. N/A

Nominal Speed None The theoretical speed if there is no load on the motor. N/A

Number of Intervals EMSA The number of sections an EMSA frequency range is divided into. N/A

O

Offset None The y-intercept, b, of the linear scale ( y = mx + b ) applied to pre-scaled data. To disable scaling, enter an offset of 0 and a slope of 1.

P

Pair Sensor None The name of another asset to pair with this one for the purpose of generating an orbit plot you can view on the Data Viewer page. N/A

PI Point Name None The name of a PI point whose data you want to display on the Data Viewer page, for example, Unit 1_Motor_Accelerometer Vertical_Crest Factor . Refer to the Point Mappings Tab on Historian Page topic for more information about PI point names.

Power Factor MCSA The motor power factor at full load according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Probe Angle None The angle in degrees at which the sensor is positioned around the shaft. The following image shows the driver-to-driven perspective of a shaft with two sensors attached. For the sensor that is angled to the right on the shaft, the probe angle is between 0 and 180 degrees. For the sensor that is angled to the left, the probe angle is between 0 and -180 degrees. Note Probe angles are independent of the shaft rotation direction.

Pulses Per Revolution None The number of pulses the tachometer generates per revolution of the shaft. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value. N/A

R

R0 None The sensor resistance in ohms at 0 degrees Celsius. The Callendar-Van Dusen equation requires this value. Refer to the sensor documentation to determine this value.

Rated Volts (volt) MCSA Specify the motor rated voltage in volts according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Resistance Configuration None The number of wires to use for resistive measurements. N/A

Reverse Polarity None Enable this control if the polarity of the sensor is reversely wired. N/A

Rotation Direction None The direction the shaft turns, whether counterclockwise or clockwise relative to the 12:00 position when you look down the shaft starting from the motor, from the driver-to-driven perspective. N/A

RTD Configuration None The number of wires to use for resistive measurements and the typical sensor resistance: RTD4W:Pt1000 —Uses the 4-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 1,000 kΩ 0º C.

—Uses the 4-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 1,000 kΩ 0º C. RTD4W:Pt100 —Uses the 4-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 100 kΩ 0º C.

—Uses the 4-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 100 kΩ 0º C. RTD3W:Pt1000 —Uses the 3-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 1,000 kΩ 0º C.

—Uses the 3-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 1,000 kΩ 0º C. RTD3W:Pt100—Uses the 3-wire resistance method and a platinum RTD with a typical resistance of 100 kΩ 0º C. N/A

RTD Type None The type of RTD connected to the asset. If you select custom, you must use the three Custom Coefficient properties to supply the coefficients for the Callendar-Van Dusen equation.

S

Sensitivity (mV/EU) None The sensitivity value, in millivolts per engineering unit, taken from the documentation for the connected sensor. N/A

Sensor Ratio MCSA The ratio of the sensor converting the raw signal to a lower level signal acquired by C Series voltage or current modules. N/A

Serial Number MCSA The motor serial number according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Service Factor MCSA The service factor of the motor according to the motor nameplate. N/A

Single Integration Cutoff None The frequency, in Hz, at which to set the highpass filter when performing single integration on asset data. N/A

Slope None The slope, m, of the linear scale ( y = mx + b ) applied to pre-scaled data. For example, a module might acquire data in volts, but that module might be used with a temperature sensor that outputs 100 mV for every 1 °C. You can set this property to 0.01 to implement the conversion from V to °C. To disable scaling, enter an offset of 0 and a slope of 1.

Speed Ratio None The ratio of the speed reference value to the asset speed. For example, enter a value of 4:10, if the sensor that the asset maps to is located on a part of the equipment that is spinning 2.5 times faster than the speed reference.

Speed Reference None An asset referenced by other assets for the purpose of calculating speed values to correlate with measurement data. N/A

Start Frequency (Hz) EMSA The frequency at which the HFCT begins a frequency sweep. N/A

Stator Resistance (ohm) None The Stator Resistance in ohms. This option is hidden if you enables the Estimate Stator Resistance button. The accuracy of the specified Stator Resistance affects the accuracy of the motor Torque Ripple and Torque Waveform calculation.

Stop Frequency (Hz) EMSA The frequency at which the HFCT ends a frequency sweep. N/A

Synchronous Speed (RPM) MCSA The synchronous speed in rotations per minute of the motor. N/A

T

Tachometer Hysteresis (volt) None An offset from the Tachometer Threshold that the tachometer signal must cross before the device monitoring the tachometer can detect a new pulse. This value is always positive. For instance, if the Tachometer Threshold (volt) is -5 V, the Tachometer Hysteresis (volt) is 1 V, and the Tachometer Slope is "falling", this signal must cross -4 V before the device will detect another pulse.

Tachometer Slope None The direction of slopes in the signal, whether rising or falling, that causes the device to measure a pulse when the slopes cross the Tachometer Threshold. N/A

Tachometer Threshold (volt) None The unscaled value at which slopes in the signal of the specified direction cause the device to measure a pulse. As an example, if the Sensitivity property for the tachometer channel is 200 mV/EU and a pulse should be detected at 80 mils, this property should be set to 16 V. Tachometer Threshold (volt) = Sensitivity * Tachometer Threshold (scaled). Note For more information about tachometer-related properties, refer to the Illustration of Tachometer Properties at the bottom of this topic.

Thermocouple Type None The type of thermocouple connected to the asset. Thermocouple types, named with letters, differ in composition and measurement range.

Terminal Configuration None RSE —Specifies that the analog input assets are referenced single-ended (RSE). A referenced single-ended (RSE) measurement system measures voltage with respect to the ground, which is directly connected to the measurement system ground.

—Specifies that the analog input assets are referenced single-ended (RSE). A referenced single-ended (RSE) measurement system measures voltage with respect to the ground, which is directly connected to the measurement system ground. NRSE —Specifies that the analog input assets are non-referenced single-ended (NRSE). In an NRSE measurements system, all measurements are still made with respect to a single-node analog input, AISENSE, but the potential at this node can vary with respect to the measurement system ground.

—Specifies that the analog input assets are non-referenced single-ended (NRSE). In an NRSE measurements system, all measurements are still made with respect to a single-node analog input, AISENSE, but the potential at this node can vary with respect to the measurement system ground. Differential—Specifies that the analog input assets are differential. A differential measurement system has neither of its inputs tied to a fixed reference, such as earth or building ground. A differential measurement system is similar to a floating signal source in that the measurement is made with respect to a floating ground that is different from the measurement system ground. Handheld, battery-powered instruments and DAQ devices with instrumentation amplifiers are examples of differential measurement systems. This mode measures potential between two inputs and therefore reduces asset count by 2. N/A

U

Unit None The units in which to measure sensor data on the asset it monitors. For MCSA devices, the units of voltage and current channels match the units of the Voltage and Current asset types on the Units tab of the System page. The default unit for voltage channels is volts, and the default unit for current channels is amperes. The units in which to measure sensor data on the asset it monitors. NA

V

Vertical Bearing Clearance None The vertical diameter of the maximum bearing clearance, expressed in the units the Bearing Clearance Unit property specifies. The Data Viewer page uses this value to display the maximum bearing clearance line in orbit and Shaft Centerline viewers.

Voltage Bus None The asset name of the voltage bus to which the motor is connected. N/A

Voltage Phase A MCSA The potential transformer asset corresponding to phase A of the voltage bus voltage sensors. When you only configure two of the three phase sensors on the Properties tab, InsightCM calculates the data of the third phase sensor.

Voltage Phase B MCSA The potential transformer asset corresponding to phase B of the voltage bus voltage sensors. N/A

Voltage Phase C MCSA The potential transformer asset corresponding to phase C of the voltage bus voltage sensors. N/A

W