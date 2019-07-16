Setting up Equipment Assets

Define the equipment you are monitoring on the Asset Configuration page.
|Equipment
|Description
|Equipment
|Select this equipment type if your asset will be monitored by an EMSA device.
|Motor (MCSA)
|Select this equipment type if your asset will be monitored by an MMS device. You will need to configure a Voltage Bus to the Group Properties of this equipment type.
|Rotating Equipment (Data Source)
Rotating Equipment (Fixed Speed)
Rotating Equipment (Tachometer)
|Select these equipment types if your asset will be monitored by a CMS device.
|Voltage Bus
|Select this equipment type if you have added a Motor asset. This asset will need to be configured to the Group Properties of a Motor asset.
|Wireless Equipment (Data Source)
Wireless Equipment (Fixed Speed)
Wireless Equipment (Tachometer)
|Select these equipment types if your asset will be monitored wirelessly.