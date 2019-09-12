Adding Sensors for Equipment

Configure sensor assets for equipment that you will later map to a channel on your NI monitoring device.

Configuration pull-down and select Assets. Click theand select

Select an equipment asset that needs sensors.

Click Add and expand the Sensors section. Note For wireless condition-monitoring systems using MON-10411(s), consider using the Wireless Sensor Equipment template. The template automatically populates the correct number of sensors on the asset tree to represent a single MON-10411.

Expand the type of device that will monitor your asset and select a sensor.

Enter a descriptive name for the sensor asset in the Name text field.

Designate how many of this asset to make and click OK.