Adding Sensors for Equipment

Configure sensor assets for equipment that you will later map to a channel on your NI monitoring device.
Add at least one asset to the Asset Configuration page. Once you have added all sensors for your equipment and mapped them to device channels, you can create Data Groups. Refer to
Data Groups
for more information.
- Click the Configuration pull-down
and select Assets.
- Select an equipment asset that needs sensors.
- Click Add and expand the Sensors section.
Note
For wireless condition-monitoring systems using MON-10411(s), consider using the Wireless Sensor Equipment template. The template automatically populates the correct number of sensors on the asset tree to represent a single MON-10411.
- Expand the type of device that will monitor your asset and select a sensor.
-
Enter a descriptive name for the sensor asset in the Name text field.
- Designate how many of this asset to make and click OK.
-
Repeat steps 2-6 to define additional sensors until you have defined all sensors.
You have finished constructing your asset tree.
Figure 1. Example Asset Tree
You are ready to add an NI monitoring device and to map device channels to the sensors you just added.