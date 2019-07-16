Adding Wireless Monitoring Devices and Endpoints

Add a wireless monitoring device and an endpoint to the InsightCM server.
-
Click the Configuration pull-down
and select Devices.
-
Click the Add button.
-
In the New Device dialog box, you can add a device in two ways.
|Option
|Description
|Connect to an online device
|
-
If you do not know the IP address of your device but it is online, select Connect to an online device and click Browse to see a list of devices on the same subnet as the server machine.
-
Select a device from the Subnet Devices dialog box and click OK.
-
Click Connect and the web application will automatically perform tests to verify the device IP address, firmware, connection, and hardware.
Tip
-
In the Testing Connection dialog box, you can see the results of testing and information about how to resolve any issues.
-
You can continue to add an online device without resolving failed checks if the device passes the IP address check.
-
Click OK.
-
Select the wireless device type from the Device Type pull-down.
-
Configure the slots as needed to match the module configuration on your physical device.
-
Click Next.
-
Give the device a descriptive name in the Device Name text field.
|Connect to an offline device
|
-
If your device is offline, ensure that the Connect to an offline device option is selected and click Next.
-
Select your device type from the Device Type pull-down.
-
Configure the slots as needed to match the module configuration on your physical device.
Note
If you need to update the module configuration in the web application at a later time, navigate to the Hardware tab of the specific device's configuration page.
-
Click Next.
-
Give the device a descriptive name in the Device Name text field.
-
Once you have added an offline device, transfer a connection file to your offline device.
-
Click OK and you will be automatically redirected to the Endpoints tab of the wireless monitoring device's configuration page.
-
Use the pull-down next to Add and select Offline... to add the endpoint as an offline device.
Tip
If your endpoint is powered and within range of the wireless monitoring device, click Add to have your wireless monitoring device discover the endpoint.
-
Enter the serial number of your endpoint, designate the endpoint type as Wireless Sensor for a MON-10411 or Wireless Device for a MON-10467, and click OK.
-
In the Select Wireless Equipment dialog box, select a wireless equipment asset to associate the wireless device endpoint with that equipment asset and click OK to add your endpoint.
Note
Remove the endpoint from its current equipment before adding the endpoint to the new equipment to change with which equipment the endpoint associates.
-
Use the pull-down under Channel in the Endpoint configuration panel to assign which channels from the wireless gateway correspond to each sensor associated with the equipment.
Note
If you have added more than one endpoint, you may need to resolve the collection time schedule by clicking Schedule and then Resolve All.
Now you have successfully added a wireless monitoring device and an endpoint to your InsightCM server. The wireless devices default to having one collection time. You can reconfigure collection time in the Collection tab of the wireless equipment's configuration panel.