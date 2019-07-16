Adding Wireless Monitoring Devices and Endpoints

Connect to an online device

If you do not know the IP address of your device but it is online, select Connect to an online device and click Browse to see a list of devices on the same subnet as the server machine. Select a device from the Subnet Devices dialog box and click OK. Click Connect and the web application will automatically perform tests to verify the device IP address, firmware, connection, and hardware. Tip In the Testing Connection dialog box, you can see the results of testing and information about how to resolve any issues.

dialog box, you can see the results of testing and information about how to resolve any issues. You can continue to add an online device without resolving failed checks if the device passes the IP address check. Click OK. Select the wireless device type from the Device Type pull-down. Configure the slots as needed to match the module configuration on your physical device. Click Next. Give the device a descriptive name in the Device Name text field.