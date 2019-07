What Happens to Files When You Update Device Applications

When you update applications on a device, the device deletes log files (including the tracelog) and configuration files.

\home\lvuser

atinst\LabVIEW Data\InsightCM

Note For information about configuring WebDAV on a host computer and transferring files from the device, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code WebDAVTransfer to access the NI support document Using WebDAV to Transfer Files to Your Real-Time Target.

To manually retrieve any type of file from the device disk, NI recommends using WebDAV, a protocol that enables you to securely manipulate files on your target, to retrieve files. Files on the device are located at