Configuring a Trend Alarm Rule for an Asset

Complete the following steps to configure a trend alarm rule for an asset.

Ensure that you have selected the asset for which you wish to configure an alarm.

In most cases, you will configure trend alarms for each sensor asset - however, for a motor being monitored with an MCSA device, the trend alarm can be configured on the equipment asset itself. To set a trend alarm rule, you will need to define levels for the data that - if reached - will trigger the alarm. These levels can be set manually, or they can be auto-configured based on data that has already been collected over a defined period of time.