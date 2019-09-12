Configuring a Trend Alarm Rule for an Asset

Complete the following steps to configure a trend alarm rule for an asset.
Ensure that you have selected the asset for which you wish to configure an alarm.
In most cases, you will configure trend alarms for each sensor asset - however, for a motor being monitored with an MCSA device, the trend alarm can be configured on the equipment asset itself. To set a trend alarm rule, you will need to define levels for the data that - if reached - will trigger the alarm. These levels can be set manually, or they can be auto-configured based on data that has already been collected over a defined period of time.
Click the Configuration button
to navigate the Asset Configuration page.
On the Trend Alarms tab, click Add to display the Trend Alarm Rule dialog box.
Note
You cannot create trend alarm rules for an asset with no features added. Switch to the Features tab to add the feature(s) for which you want to create a trend alarm rule.
Choose the feature you want the trend alarm rule to apply to from the pull-down menu in the top-left corner of the dialog box.
In the adjacent pull-down menu, specify whether this alarm trips for trend values that are greater than or less than the compare value.
In the Operating State pull-down menu, choose whether the rule applies to all operating states or to one specific operating state.
Note
If All is selected for the Operating State pull-down, you will not have the option to auto-configure levels from the baseline since the average data will differ for each feature type.
Use one of the following two methods to define levels for the rule.
Methods
Instructions
Define levels based on a compare value that you set.
|
Click the Add button in the Levels section to display the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box.
Specify the urgency of the level in the Severity pull-down menu.
-
Specify the threshold you want the NI monitoring device to compare trend values against in the Compare To field.
Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email options for the web application to use when the alarm trips.
If there is more than one level that you want to set for a trend alarm, repeat steps a-d as needed.
Define levels based on a value calculated from previously acquired data.
|
Place a checkmark in the Auto-configure level from baseline checkbox and a new Edit button should appear.
-
Click the Edit button that appears next to the checkbox label to display the Auto-Configure Alarm Rule dialog box.
In the Calculation pull-down, specify how you want the NI monitoring device to calculate the compare value.
-
Click Add to display the Trend Alarm Rule Level dialog box.
Specify the urgency of the level in the Severity pull-down menu.
-
In the Compare To pull-down, specify the initial value that the web application uses to calculate the threshold.
-
Place a checkmark in the Send Email checkbox to enable email notifications to be sent for when the alarm trips.
Optional: If you use auto-configured levels, complete the following steps to set a baseline.
Click the calendar button to bring up the Select Date Range dialog box.
-
Define a range of dates in the Start and End text fields with data you want to use to calculate a baseline. Click OK. Narrow the data set by clicking and dragging to zoom into a portion of the timeline. Double-click the graph to zoom out again.
-
Click Set Baseline.
Note
If you do not set a baseline, InsightCM does not auto-configure levels.
Optional: Set a value for On Delay to specify the amount of time, starting when trend values cross the compare value, that the compare value must remain crossed before the web application sets the alarm.
Note
Steps 8-10 only apply to trend alarms on high rate features. High rate features are not supported by wireless devices.
Optional: Set a value for Off Delay to specify the amount of time, starting when trend values cross the hysteresis value, that the hysteresis value must remain crossed before the web application clears the alarm.
Set a value for Hysteresis to specify an offset from the compare value whose value causes the NI monitoring device to clear the alarm when crossed.
-
Optional: If available, use the following options to override the collection settings determined by an operating state.
User default collection length - Uncheck this option to enable the File Length and Pre-Trigger Length options. InsightCM uses the values you set for these options when the alarm condition is triggered and when a higher severity threshold is crossed.
-
File Length - Specify how many seconds of data to collect when the alarm rule is tripped.
-
Pre-Trigger Length - Specify how many seconds of data to collect before the event that triggers the alarm rule.