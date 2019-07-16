Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.5 Manual

Trend Baseline Minimum Data Ranges

Last Modified: July 15, 2019

Determine the minimum range of data that the web application should use to calculate a baseline.

Option Description
Minimum Trend Points Specifies the minimum number of trend points used to calculate a baseline.
Minimum Days Specifies the minimum number of days over which data must be collected before calculating a baseline.
Minimum Standard Deviation Specifies a standard deviation to replace the actual standard deviation of the baseline if the actual standard deviation goes below this value.

