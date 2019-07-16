Trend Baseline Minimum Data Ranges

Determine the minimum range of data that the web application should use to calculate a baseline.
|Option
|Description
|Minimum Trend Points
|Specifies the minimum number of trend points used to calculate a baseline.
|Minimum Days
|Specifies the minimum number of days over which data must be collected before calculating a baseline.
|Minimum Standard Deviation
|Specifies a standard deviation to replace the actual standard deviation of the baseline if the actual standard deviation goes below this value.