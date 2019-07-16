Scheduling Temporary High-Resolution Data Acquisition

Schedule a high-resolution data acquisition on a device.
You can also schedule a burst data set collection to run on a device periodically so you can compare high-resolution data over time.
Complete the following steps to schedule high-resolution data acquisition on a device:
-
Click the Configuration pull-down
and select Devices.
-
Double-click a device and select the Device Properties tab.
Note
This tab is not available for thermal imaging device configuration pages.
-
Select the Enable burst mode checkbox.
-
In the Burst Collection Conditions section, click Time.
-
In the Edit Condition dialog box, specify how frequently to acquire high-resolution data.
-
In the Burst Collection Settings section, specify the sample rate in Hz and acquisition length in seconds that you want InsightCM to use for the scheduled high-resolution data acquisition.
-
Update the device configuration.