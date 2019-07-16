Severity for Alarm Rules

Severity is a user-defined value that can be useful for setting the priority of an alarm condition. Use low severity for conditions that are outside normal operating parameters but still within acceptable limits. Use high severity for conditions where an analyst should review the data as soon as possible.

When an alarm is triggered, the server retains the data sets from that event. The server keeps track of the maximum severity for the alarm instance. Whenever a new maximum severity is tripped, the server retains the corresponding data sets. However, when an alarm transitions between severities, the server only retains the trend point data.