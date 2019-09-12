Requesting a Periodic Acquisition

Collect data by using force trigger and view a periodic acquisition.
Complete the following steps to force trigger and view a periodic acquisition.
-
Click the Action menu
on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Force Trigger.
-
If the Trend viewer already contains curves for the features or sensors of interest, click the Refresh trend data button
. You might need to wait several seconds to see force-triggered data in viewers because devices must perform the periodic acquisition, and then InsightCM must receive and store the data.