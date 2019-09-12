Home Support NI Product Manuals InsightCM 3.6 Manual

Requesting a Periodic Acquisition

Last Modified: July 23, 2019

Collect data by using force trigger and view a periodic acquisition.

Complete the following steps to force trigger and view a periodic acquisition.

  1. Click the Action menu on the Trend viewer toolbar and select Force Trigger.
  2. If the Trend viewer already contains curves for the features or sensors of interest, click the Refresh trend data button . You might need to wait several seconds to see force-triggered data in viewers because devices must perform the periodic acquisition, and then InsightCM must receive and store the data.

