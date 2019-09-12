Modifying Data Collection Behavior

Enter Conditions Defines what conditions, based on feature values, cause the device to enter this operating state and begin applying the file and trend collection settings and triggers. To evaluate multiple conditions, create and combine multiple conditions in an expression. You can use common operators such as AND, OR, and parentheses. For example: C1 OR (C2 AND C3), where C1, C2, and C3 are conditions. Click the Add button. Click Browse, select a source, and click Select. Select an operator from the pull-down. Enter a value in the text box. Set the number of Dwell seconds. Click OK.

Exit Conditions Defines what conditions cause the device to exit this operating state. When the device meets these conditions, the device stops applying the file and trend collection settings and triggers and returns to the default operating state. Exit condition expressions support the same operators as the expressions for enter conditions. Click the Add button. Choose whether the condition type is Feature-based or Time-based. Click Browse, select a source, and click Select. Select an operator from the pull-down. Enter a value in the text box. Set the number of Dwell seconds. Click OK.

Data Set Collection Settings Sets the amount of data to include in each file the device collects while this operating state is active. Enable the checkbox in this section to group all files collected when this state is active into a stream. Use the spin box to determine the length of the file to be collected when the conditions are met. Use the spin box to determine the amount of data before a collection is triggered.

Enter/Exit Settings Specifies whether the device collects a file when the asset enters or exits the operating state. This section also sets the amount of data to include in the file the asset collects when it enters the operating state. Place a checkmark in one or both of the Collect on Enter/Exit checkboxes.

Data Set Collection Conditions Configures various types of triggers that cause the device to collect a file when this state is active. See the steps for Time, Gate, Delta EU, and Advanced.

Trend Collection Conditions Configures various types of triggers that cause the asset to collect trend values when this state is active. See the steps for Time, Gate, Delta EU, and Advanced.

Time This condition prompts the device to collect data at regular time intervals. Click the Edit button by the interval listed by Time. Choose between intervals of minutes, hours, or specific times of day. Configure how many minutes, hours, or times of day that the device will collect data. Click OK.

Gate This condition prevents the collection of data unless this condition is met. If this condition is not met, data is not collected regardless if there are additional Time, Delta EU, and/or Advanced conditions configured for this equipment asset. Click Gate and then click Browse. Select a sensor feature for your data source and click Select Select an operator from the pull-down and set a trigger value for the data. Click OK.

Delta EU This condition prompts the device to collect data when there is a significant difference in data levels, which you configure. Click Delta EU and then click Browse. Select a sensor feature for your data source and click Select Set a trigger value for the data and click OK. Note InsightCM supports only one operator for Delta EU and it is pre-configured for you.