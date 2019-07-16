OPC UA Data Source Properties

The OPC UA data source supports configurable properties that affect how the device communicates with the OPC device.

OPC UA properties are available only after you add an OPC UA data source.

Property Name Description Server Endpoint URL The OPC UA server URL. Interval (sec) How often the InsightCM device process reads the device, in seconds. Read Timeout (sec) How long the read process waits for a response from the OPC server when the client is reading from the server. If the OPC UA server does not respond within the specified timeout, the InsightCM device attempts to re-open a connection after 30 seconds.