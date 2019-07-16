Modbus Serial Data Source Properties

The Modbus Serial data source supports configurable properties that affect how the device communicates with the Modbus slave.
|Property Name
|Description
|Address
|The address of the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate.
|Interval (sec)
|How often the device process reads the Modbus slave, in seconds.
|Serial Type
|The type of data transmission through serial ports:
-
RTU—Sends data using the Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), which is a binary data unit.
-
ASCII—Sends data using human-readable characters.
|Baud Rate
|The baud rate of the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate. The default is 9,600.
|Parity
|The parity of the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate.
-
None—Use no parity bit. If you specify Vibration for parity, the number of stop bits indicating the end of a frame is 2.
-
Odd—Use odd parity. If you specify Odd for parity, the number of stop bits indicating the end of a frame is 1.5.
-
Even—Use even parity. If you specify Even for parity, the number of stop bits indicating the end of a frame is 1.5.
|Stop bits
|The number of stop bits used by the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate. You can select 1 or 2.
|Data bits
|The number of data bits used by the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate. You can select 7 or 8.
|Flow Control
|The flow control of the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate.
-
None—Does not use flow control. The transfer mechanism assumes buffers on both sides of the connection to be large enough to hold all data transferred.
-
XON/XOFF—Uses the XON and XOFF characters to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by sending XOFF. When the buffer receives XOFF, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending transmission.
-
RTS/CTS—Uses the RTS output signal and the CTS input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by unasserting the RTS signal. When the buffer unasserts the CTS signal, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending the transmission.
-
XON/XOFF and RTS/CTS—Uses the XON and XOFF characters, the RTS output signal, and the CTS input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by sending XOFF and unasserting the RTS signal. When the buffer receives XOFF, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending transmission.
-
DTR/DSR—Uses the DTR output signal and the DSR input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by unasserting the DTR signal. When the buffer unasserts the DSR signal, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending the transmission.
-
XON/XOFF and DTR/DSR—Uses the XON and XOFF characters, the DTR output signal, and the DSR input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by sending XOFF and unasserting the DTR signal. When the buffer receives XOFF and unasserts the DSR signal, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending transmission.
|Read Timeout (sec)
|How long the read process waits for a response from the Modbus slave when initializing or reading from the device. If the Modbus slave does not respond within the specified timeout, the device attempts to re-open a connection after 30 seconds.