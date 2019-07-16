Modbus Serial Data Source Properties

Flow Control

The flow control of the Modbus slave with which you want to communicate. None —Does not use flow control. The transfer mechanism assumes buffers on both sides of the connection to be large enough to hold all data transferred.

—Does not use flow control. The transfer mechanism assumes buffers on both sides of the connection to be large enough to hold all data transferred. XON/XOFF —Uses the XON and XOFF characters to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by sending XOFF. When the buffer receives XOFF, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending transmission.

RTS/CTS —Uses the RTS output signal and the CTS input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by unasserting the RTS signal. When the buffer unasserts the CTS signal, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending the transmission.

XON/XOFF and RTS/CTS —Uses the XON and XOFF characters, the RTS output signal, and the CTS input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by sending XOFF and unasserting the RTS signal. When the buffer receives XOFF, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending transmission.

DTR/DSR —Uses the DTR output signal and the DSR input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by unasserting the DTR signal. When the buffer unasserts the DSR signal, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending the transmission.

XON/XOFF and DTR/DSR—Uses the XON and XOFF characters, the DTR output signal, and the DSR input signal to perform flow control. When the receiving buffer is almost full, the transfer mechanism controls the input flow by sending XOFF and unasserting the DTR signal. When the buffer receives XOFF and unasserts the DSR signal, the transfer mechanism controls the output flow by suspending transmission.