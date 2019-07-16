Built-in MCSA Device Properties

The Device Properties tab contains a table of properties of the device sample rate and the minimum and maximum current RMS value for the device to calculate all the configured features that belong to the Motor (MCSA) asset.

Use the following list to understand the built-in properties on the Device Properties tab:

—The minimum current RMS value of a motor for the device to calculate all the configured features (except Percent Full Load Amps) that belong to the Motor channel, as a percentage of the motor Full Load Amps. The default is 25%. Maximum Working Current (%FLA) —The maximum current RMS value of a motor for the device to calculate all the configured features (except Percent Full Load Amps) that belong to the Motor channel, as a percentage of the motor Full Load Amps. The default is 200%.

If the instantaneous current RMS of a motor is below Minimum Working Current or above Maximum Working Current, the device does not calculate all the features that belong to the corresponding Motor (MCSA) asset, except Percent Full Load Amps. In this case, the Rotor Bar Sideband feature will return the value of -100 dB, and the other non-calculated features will return the value of zero.