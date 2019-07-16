Manual Data Acquisition

To view new trend values and sensor measurements between scheduled periodic acquisitions, you can manually request that a device perform an acquisition. These requests are known as force triggers. Force triggers are useful when you want to view current asset data without waiting for the next scheduled acquisition.

You can perform a force trigger from the Action menu on the Trend viewer toolbar on the Data Viewer page or on the Devices or Device Dashboard page.

What Is the Duration and Sampling Rate of the Acquisition?

Devices perform force-triggered acquisitions according to the sampling rate, duration, and other periodic-acquisition settings configured in the web application.

Do Force Triggers Affect Regularly Scheduled Periodic Acquisitions?

No. Force-triggered acquisitions do not affect the timing of scheduled periodic acquisitions that devices perform.